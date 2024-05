A female motorcyclist sustained serious injuries when she and her bike fell through a cable duct manhole, after she crashed her bike into an unlit steel barrier on a road in Mae Sot district of Tak province Sunday night.

Man Dies After Falling into Tube Well in Bangkok

It took emergency workers about 15 minutes to pull the victim out of the two-metre deep duct on Intharasiri Road, in front of Aranyakhet Temple.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!