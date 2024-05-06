Police pick up in Na Jomtien, Pattaya

Young Polish Motorcyclist Injured in Crash in Na Jomtien

TN

A Polish motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a sidecar motorcycle on a road in Na Jomtien, Sattahip, yesterday evening, May 5th.

Authorities Ramp Up Patrols on Jomtien Beach Following Noise and Firework Complaints

The accident occurred at 5:40 PM in front of a construction materials store on Sukhumvit Road in Na Jomtien, Sattahip district, Chonburi province. Na Jomtien police were notified of the incident and rushed to the scene along with rescue workers from the Sattahip Sawang Rojanatham Foundation.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News

TN

Leave a Reply