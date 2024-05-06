Young Polish Motorcyclist Injured in Crash in Na Jomtien

A Polish motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a sidecar motorcycle on a road in Na Jomtien, Sattahip, yesterday evening, May 5th.

The accident occurred at 5:40 PM in front of a construction materials store on Sukhumvit Road in Na Jomtien, Sattahip district, Chonburi province. Na Jomtien police were notified of the incident and rushed to the scene along with rescue workers from the Sattahip Sawang Rojanatham Foundation.

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News

