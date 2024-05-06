Hazardous smog chokes North, world’s 4th worst level in Chiang Mai

Most provinces in the North were blanketed with dangerous red-coded levels of PM2.5 on Monday morning, with Chiang Mai rated the city with the fourth worst air pollution in the entire world.

Air pollution affects hotel bookings in Chiang Mai

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda) reported at 8am on Monday that 11 provinces were facing red (seriously harmful) levels of particulate matter 2.5 micrometres and less in diameter (PM2.5), ranging from 82.1 to 158.8 microgrammes per cubic metre of air over the past 24 hours. The safe threshold is at 37.5µg/m³.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!