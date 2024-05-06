Myanmar Man Drowns after Ignoring Red Flag at Beach in Phuket

A Myanmar man drowned after he ignored red flags at a Beach in Patong.
Tourists ignoring red flags rescued in Patong as Phuket weather warning re-issued
The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that they were notified that Mr. Nay Myo Zaw, 20, a Myanmar national, had gone missing in the sea at Kalim Beach in Patong on Sunday (May 5th) at 12:23 P.M.. Rescue divers went sent out to search for him.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
