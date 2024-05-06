Red flags on Karon Beach, Phuket.

Myanmar Man Drowns after Ignoring Red Flag at Beach in Phuket

TN

A Myanmar man drowned after he ignored red flags at a Beach in Patong.

Tourists ignoring red flags rescued in Patong as Phuket weather warning re-issued

The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that they were notified that Mr. Nay Myo Zaw, 20, a Myanmar national, had gone missing in the sea at Kalim Beach in Patong on Sunday (May 5th) at 12:23 P.M.. Rescue divers went sent out to search for him.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply