Thai University Students at Victory Monument, Bangkok.

Thai Schools Advised to Suspend Onsite Classes on Hot Days

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC) is urging school administrations to consider suspending onsite teaching during days of extreme heat to protect the health and safety of students and teachers.

Record-Breaking Heatwave Continues Across Thailand

OBEC Secretary-General Thanu Wongchinda said that the guidance applies to all schools under the commission’s jurisdiction, particularly as forecasts predict very hot weather across the North, Northeast, Central Plains, and East regions in the early part of May, coinciding with the start of the 2024 school term.

Krajangwit Johjit
National News Bureau of Thailand

