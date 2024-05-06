Muay Thai masterclass launched in UK

More than 300 Muay Thai enthusiasts from 21 countries have applied to learn the martial art at the official launch of the “Amazing Muay Thai Master Class in UK 2024”, held at a hotel in Reading in southern England on Saturday.

The launch was presided over by Thai ambassador to the UK, Thanee Thongphakdi, and Pimol Srivikorn, head of Thailand’s sports soft power subcommittee. The class is intended to promote Thai martial arts and culture.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

