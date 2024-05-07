Royal Thai Police Toyota Hilux Revo Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

American wanted in US on human trafficking arrested in Bangkok

Thai anti-human trafficking police have arrested an American who fled a 25-year jail sentence in the United States for kidnapping, sex trafficking and other crimes, officers said Tuesday.

Selva Delano Mudaliar was jailed for at least 25 years by a court in the US state of Oregon in March this year, according to a Thai police statement, on 11 counts that also included strangulation and coercion.

