River Embankment Collapses in Nonthaburi

NONTHABURI, May13 (TNA) – A river embankment along the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi Province has collapsed for over 70 meters, causing damage to nearby houses.

Residents have reported that their houses are leaning, cracked, and have broken roof beams and tiles. They are calling on relevant authorities to provide assistance.

The embankment is located behind Wat Lum Khonkaram in Bang Kruai District. It collapsed into the river starting from the Bang Kruai Canal sluice gate for a distance of about 70 meters. In some sections, the embankment has broken apart.

