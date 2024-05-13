A street in Karon, Phuket.

Russian Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by a Pickup Truck in Phuket

TN

In Rassada, a tragic incident occurred when a young Russian woman was fatally struck by a pickup truck as she crossed the Bypass Road.

Russian Man Found Dead in Bangkok Canal

At 2:17 A.M. on Monday (May 13th), the Phuket City Police received a report of the accident, which took place on the southbound lane of the Bypass Road (Chalerm Phrakiet Rama 9 Road) in Rassada. Emergency services and the Phuket Express were dispatched to the location near the Samkong Underpass entrance.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply