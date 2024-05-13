Pattaya City sign on the Pratumnak hillside in Banglamung, Chonburi province, overlooking the entire Pattaya Port

Vandalism Defaces Iconic Pattaya City Sign

TN

The Pattaya City sign at Laem Bali Hai has been defaced by vandals using spray paint, causing damage to the iconic tourist viewpoint.

Police called as Surin woman threatens to kill herself by jumping from Pattaya City sign

According to local reports, the vandalism was discovered by authorities following social media posts by concerned citizens. Upon authorities’ inspection, it was found that the vandals had spray-painted the letters “P” and “A” of the “PATTAYA” sign with white, black, and orange paint. They also defaced the surrounding walkways and metal beams with graffiti and stickers.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply