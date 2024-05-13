Vandalism Defaces Iconic Pattaya City Sign

The Pattaya City sign at Laem Bali Hai has been defaced by vandals using spray paint, causing damage to the iconic tourist viewpoint.

According to local reports, the vandalism was discovered by authorities following social media posts by concerned citizens. Upon authorities’ inspection, it was found that the vandals had spray-painted the letters “P” and “A” of the “PATTAYA” sign with white, black, and orange paint. They also defaced the surrounding walkways and metal beams with graffiti and stickers.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News

