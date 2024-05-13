Police Find Body of Missing Korean Man in Plastic Barrel in Pattaya Reservoir

Thai police found the body of a missing South Korean man in a plastic barrel filled with cement in a reservoir in Pattaya, following an investigation into a kidnapping and ransom case.

The victim, identified by Thai police as Mr. Eui Jong Roh, 34, had been missing since May 7th after his mother received a ransom demand of 3 million baht from his kidnappers. The kidnappers threatened to kill, dismember, and sell Mr. Roh’s organs on the black market if the ransom was not paid by May 8th.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

TPNNational

