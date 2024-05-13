Aerial view of Pattaya beach road

Police Find Body of Missing Korean Man in Plastic Barrel in Pattaya Reservoir

TN

Thai police found the body of a missing South Korean man in a plastic barrel filled with cement in a reservoir in Pattaya, following an investigation into a kidnapping and ransom case.

More Chinese Suspects Arrested in Bangkok in Kidnap for Ransom Case

The victim, identified by Thai police as Mr. Eui Jong Roh, 34, had been missing since May 7th after his mother received a ransom demand of 3 million baht from his kidnappers. The kidnappers threatened to kill, dismember, and sell Mr. Roh’s organs on the black market if the ransom was not paid by May 8th.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply