Thailand to reclassify cannabis as narcotic by end of year

The government will put cannabis back on the narcotics list by the end of this year, according to Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin.

Thai PM Calls for Cannabis to be Reclassified as a Narcotic, Intensifies Efforts to Combat Illegal Drugs

“[PM Srettha Thavisin] has given the ministry until the end of this year to reclassify cannabis as a narcotic,” he said. “The sooner, the better.”

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!