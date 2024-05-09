Thai Prime Minister Srettha.

Thai PM Calls for Cannabis to be Reclassified as a Narcotic, Intensifies Efforts to Combat Illegal Drugs

TN

On May 8th, 2024, a conference was convened by Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, engaging relevant agencies to address narcotic issues and advocate for the reclassification of cannabis as a type 5 narcotic drug.

Thai Government Delays Proposed Recreational Cannabis Ban to Seek More Input

According to Thai national media, Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Mr. Somsak Thepsuthin, the newly appointed Minister of Public Health, Pol. Col. Thawee Sodsong, the Minister of Justice, and relevant officials, were briefed by Srettha on policies aimed at resolving narcotic challenges in Thailand.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn
TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply