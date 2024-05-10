Bomb explodes in Narathiwat, no injuries

NARATHIWAT: A roadside bomb exploded in Bacho district of this southernmost border province on Friday morning.
The blast occurred at about 7.30am along the road in tambon Palukasamo, opposite a petrol station and the entrance of a road leading to the house of the tambon inspector.
