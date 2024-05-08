Two People Dead, Two Injured as Gunmen Opens Fire at Football Field in Pattani

At 6:30 PM, on May 7th, 2024, Nong Chik police officers received a mass shooting incident report at a football field in Nong Chik, Pattani, resulting in two casualties and two injuries.

The Nong Chik police and relevant agencies were dispatched to the incident scene. They found two bodies of Mr. Cherdchai Promradkaew, a 56-year-old Permanent Secretary of the Subdistrict Administrative Organization who was shot at his head twice, and Mr. Sittichai Petchsuriya, a 47-year-old village headman who was shot at his torso twice.

