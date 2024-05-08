Chula Secures Top Spot in Thailand in THE Asia University Rankings 2024

Chulalongkorn University has clinched the top spot in Thailand according to the THE Asia University Rankings 2024, released on May 1, 2024.

Chulalongkorn University

Chulalongkorn University has clinched the top spot in Thailand according to the THE Asia University Rankings 2024, released on May 1, 2024. Among the 19 Thai universities assessed, Chulalongkorn University has surged 102 places from its previous ranking, out of a total of 739 participating universities (excluding those that did not meet the minimum criteria or were designated as ‘Reporter’ status).

The exceptional performance of Chulalongkorn University in THE Asia University Rankings 2024, placing the university at No. 1 in Thailand and 117th in Asia, is attributed to its outstanding performance across five key indicators: Teaching (24.5%), Research Management (28%), Research Quality (30%), Industry (Industry income and Patents) (10%), and International Outlook (7.5%).

link: https://www.timeshighereducation.com/world-university-rankings/2024/regional-ranking

visit: https://www.timeshighereducation.com/world-university-rankings/asia-university-rankings-2024-methodology

