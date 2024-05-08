Forging forward: ASEAN and EU Launch Blue Book 2024-2025

Jakarta, Indonesia – Today, ASEAN and EU launched the ASEAN-EU Blue Book 2024-2025 at the ASEAN Headquarters in Jakarta. The Blue Book underscores the strategic partnership between ASEAN and the EU and showcases new cooperation programmes under the EU’s Global Gateway strategy. The launch event was officiated by H.E. Dr Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General of ASEAN; H.E. Sujiro Seam, Ambassador of the European Union to ASEAN; and H.E. Hjayceelyn M. Quintana, Permanent Representative of the Philippines to ASEAN and Country Coordinator for ASEAN-EU Dialogue Relations. Diplomats from Permanent Missions and Embassies of EU Member States graced the occasion along with staff from the ASEAN Secretariat and ASEAN-EU programmes.

Thai Government Promotes Cross-Border Tourism Drive Across 5 ASEAN Nations

The Blue Book serves as a testament to the robust and comprehensive cooperation between ASEAN and the EU with the aim of ensuring regional peace and security, fostering sustainable connectivity, promoting free and fair trade, and advancing sustainable development across ASEAN.

This year’s Blue Book also highlights the Team Europe approach and Initiatives on sustainable connectivity and green transition in the ASEAN region. Under the Global Gateway strategy, the EU has pledged to mobilise €10 billion in investment from Team Europe for green and connectivity programmes in ASEAN.

‘In 47 years of ASEAN-EU relations, we have proven the strength of our strategic partnership and what we can do together in the face of global challenges. This Blue Book offers a comprehensive overview of the multifaceted and deep relationship between our regions and the commitments of our two regions to join hands in the pursuit of our common goals,’ H.E. Sujiro Seam, Ambassador of the European Union to ASEAN said.

‘The ASEAN-EU Blue Book continues to serve as a valuable platform in showcasing the EU’s meaningful support towards ASEAN Community-building efforts, the potential of our Strategic Partnership as well as the progress and key achievements in the implementation of the ASEAN-EU Plan of Action (2023-2027). I share the significance of the Blue Book in advancing the visibility of our partnership to generate awareness among all stakeholders in our regions,’ said H.E. Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General of ASEAN.

Thailand, ASEAN, Italy to boost economic ties, with SDGs as focus

Ambassador Hjayceelyn M. Quintana conveyed that, ‘As we go through every page of the Blue Book, I invite our ASEAN and EU partners to implement more activities and projects that would further enhance our partnership. Deepening the strategic partnership between ASEAN and EU, two of the world’s most advanced and successful regional organisations, could serve as a model of partnership for other groupings around the world, which contribute to the promotion of international peace, stability and prosperity.’

Highlights of the ASEAN-EU Blue Book 2024-2025 include:

• The December 2022 ASEAN-EU Commemorative Summit and the 24th ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting, held in February 2024 in Brussels;

• The Global Gateway initiative, showcasing the EU’s commitment of €10 billion from Team Europe for green and connectivity projects in ASEAN;

• The October 2023 5th ASEAN-EU Policy Dialogue on Human Rights, preceded by the 3rd ASEAN-EU Civil Society Forum and followed by the AICHR-EU study visit to Strasbourg;

• EU cooperation priorities and updates on EU-supported projects across key sectors in ASEAN;

• Compelling stories from the field, illustrating the tangible impact of ASEAN-EU cooperation on the lives of ASEAN’s citizens.

ASEAN Press Release

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!