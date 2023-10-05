Thailand, ASEAN, Italy to boost economic ties, with SDGs as focus

BANGKOK (NNT) – The 7th High-Level Dialogue on ’ASEAN-Italy Economic Relations’ took place recently, co-hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the European House-Ambrosetti, and the Embassy of Italy in Bangkok, with the aim of strengthening economic ties between ASEAN and Italy. This event, commemorating the 155th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Italy, included discussions on enhancing the ASEAN-Italy supply chain for strategic sectors, addressing climate change, and promoting inclusive growth through digitalization and innovation.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha to Open Borders And Enhance Economy

Sihasak Phuangketkeow, the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, advocated for proactive economic diplomacy and emphasized the significance of fostering stronger partnerships for the mutual benefit of the business communities in ASEAN and Italy. On the other hand, Valentino Valentini, Deputy Minister for Enterprises and Made in Italy, highlighted Italy’s role as a significant industrial ally in the context of ASEAN’s growing economic landscape.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts