October 5, 2023

Thai PM Srettha to follow up on flood situation in northeastern provinces

TN October 5, 2023 0
Floods in Thailand, river overflowed its banks

Floods in Thailand, river overflowed its banks. Image: Wikimedia Commons.

BANGKOK, Oct 5 (TNA) – Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will follow up the flood situation in three provinces in northeastern region namely Ubon Ratchathani, Yasothorn and Roi Et between October 6-7, according to Government Spokesperson Chai Watcharong.

Villages in Sukhothai flooded as Yom River embankment collapses

Mr Chai said that on Friday, Mr Srettha was scheduled to leave Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani where long-lasting flood occurs very often, badly affecting the province’s cultivation areas. He would be briefed about the latest situation and woud meet the local residents. Mr Srettha would give the aid kits to the flood victims.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

