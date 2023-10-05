Thai PM Srettha to follow up on flood situation in northeastern provinces

BANGKOK, Oct 5 (TNA) – Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will follow up the flood situation in three provinces in northeastern region namely Ubon Ratchathani, Yasothorn and Roi Et between October 6-7, according to Government Spokesperson Chai Watcharong.

Mr Chai said that on Friday, Mr Srettha was scheduled to leave Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani where long-lasting flood occurs very often, badly affecting the province’s cultivation areas. He would be briefed about the latest situation and woud meet the local residents. Mr Srettha would give the aid kits to the flood victims.

