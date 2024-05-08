Staghorn coral (Acropora grandis)

Island in Phuket Temporary Closed as Boiling Sea Water Causes Coral Bleaching

The Sirinat National Park has announced the temporary closure of an island in Thalang after sea water temperatures have increased which has caused coral bleaching.

Thailand sweats under intense heat wave; coral bleaching detected

The head of the Sirinat National Park in Sakoo, Mr. Watchara Songseeon, told the Phuket Express about the closure on Wednesday (May 8th). Intense heat this summer has increased sea water temperatures in many areas including at the Pling Island in the national park area. Much of the coral around the island are shallow coral exposed to the sun and temperature that caused widespread bleaching.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

