Thai Authorities Intercept Illegal Vietnamese Fishing in the Gulf of Thailand

On May 6th, 2024, the Thai Central Investigative Bureau (CIB) held a press conference on a group of Vietnamese fishermen allegedly fishing in the upper Gulf of Thailand illegally.

Vietnamese fishing boat seized in Songkhla, 5 crew arrested

It was reported that unidentified Thai fishermen reported to the Thai Marine Police that a group of boats manned by people of an unknown nationality had trespassed in their legal fishing area in the upper Thai Gulf of Thailand.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!