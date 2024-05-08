Thai fishing boat leaving Phuket harbour

Thai Authorities Intercept Illegal Vietnamese Fishing in the Gulf of Thailand

TN

On May 6th, 2024, the Thai Central Investigative Bureau (CIB) held a press conference on a group of Vietnamese fishermen allegedly fishing in the upper Gulf of Thailand illegally.

Vietnamese fishing boat seized in Songkhla, 5 crew arrested

It was reported that unidentified Thai fishermen reported to the Thai Marine Police that a group of boats manned by people of an unknown nationality had trespassed in their legal fishing area in the upper Thai Gulf of Thailand.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn
TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply