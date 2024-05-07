Kaohsiung City in Taiwan

Thailand extends visa waiver for tourists from India and Taiwan

BANGKOK, May 7 (TNA) – The Cabinet has approved the extension of the visa exemption for tourists from India and Taiwan for another six months.

Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, Kenikar Unjit stated that the Cabinet meeting approved the extension in principle as proposed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Those entering the Kingdom for tourism purposes are allowed to stay for no more than 30 days.

