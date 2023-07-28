TAT Adopts Cautious Approach to Visa Fee Waiver Scheme









The Tourism Authority of Thailand is taking a cautious approach toward implementing a visa fee waiver scheme to attract more foreign tourists.

Some tourist fees waived

In response to tourism operators urging the government to offer a visa fee waiver scheme to stimulate the market, TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn stated that it may not be the best strategy, given that the main issue is currently the lengthy waiting period during the visa application process. He noted that this strategy previously faced problems regarding how tour package prices would be cut to benefit tourists since the TAT offered this scheme during the Covid-19 pandemic, but it was denied by the relevant authorities in charge of the issue.

