June 29, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Nightlife to resume in Thailand, some foreigners allowed in

1 min read
1 hour ago TN
Pattaya beach bar

Bar on Pattaya beach. Photo: ThaiTourismGuide dot com / flickr.


All night entertainment venues, including wet massage parlours, will open their doors again on Wednesday and some foreigners will be allowed into the country, but not tourists, as virus lockdown restrictions are further eased.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Monday gave the greenlight for all remaining entertainment facilities to reopen from Wednesday. They include pubs and bars, karaoke bars, and bath-sauna-massage establishments. Health measures and monitoring will be required.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

Nightlife to resume in Thailand, some foreigners allowed in 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thailand extends its state of emergency for one month

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Seven new coronavirus cases recorded among returnees in quarantine

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand enjoys another day free from new coronavirus infections or fatalities

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Nightlife to resume in Thailand, some foreigners allowed in

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Thailand extends its state of emergency for one month

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Seven new coronavirus cases recorded among returnees in quarantine

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Koh Lipe ready to accommodate New Normal

2 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close