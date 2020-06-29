Nightlife to resume in Thailand, some foreigners allowed in





All night entertainment venues, including wet massage parlours, will open their doors again on Wednesday and some foreigners will be allowed into the country, but not tourists, as virus lockdown restrictions are further eased.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Monday gave the greenlight for all remaining entertainment facilities to reopen from Wednesday. They include pubs and bars, karaoke bars, and bath-sauna-massage establishments. Health measures and monitoring will be required.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

