June 30, 2020

Seventeen Indian and Nepali Nationals arrested for overstay in Walking Street, Pattaya

The popular Walking Street in Pattaya

The popular Walking Street in Pattaya, Thailand. Photo: Biswajit Majumdar.


Pattaya – Pol. Lt. Gen. Somphong Chingduang, Deputy Director of Immigration Bureau, along with other immigration officials in Bangkok announced that based on a tip seventeen Indian and Nepali Nationals were arrested in the Pattaya area yesterday.

The seventeen people in question, who were not named individually, were all found in and around the Walking Street area by Immigration officers who inspected individuals passports.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

