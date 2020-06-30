Seventeen Indian and Nepali Nationals arrested for overstay in Walking Street, Pattaya

Seventeen Indian and Nepali Nationals arrested for overstay in Walking Street, Pattaya1 min read
Pattaya – Pol. Lt. Gen. Somphong Chingduang, Deputy Director of Immigration Bureau, along with other immigration officials in Bangkok announced that based on a tip seventeen Indian and Nepali Nationals were arrested in the Pattaya area yesterday.
The seventeen people in question, who were not named individually, were all found in and around the Walking Street area by Immigration officers who inspected individuals passports.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News