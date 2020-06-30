June 30, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Phukets’s famed Bangla Rd readies for soft reopening

Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Insights Unspoken / flickr.


PHUKET: The reopening of bars along Patong’s famed Bangla Rd tomorrow (July 1) will be a slow start, Patong Entertainment Business Association (PEBA) President Weerawit Kreuasombat has said, with only some 20% of venues in the area taking the plunge to see if opening now is feasible, or opening out of pure necessity.

The move follows Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) in Bangkok, announcing yesterday (June 29) that all night entertainment venues may reopen but must strictly adhere to health guidelines set out to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Tanyaluk Sakoot
The Phuket News

