Two new quarantined coronavirus cases recorded in Thailand





Thailand recorded two new COVID-19 case today, both among returnees in state quarantine, but no new fatalities.

According to the CCSA, the new patients are Thai men, aged 27 and 28, who arrived from Qatar and entered state quarantine in Chon Buri province on the same day. Both asymptomatic, they were found to be infected in a second test on June 27th.

Cumulative infections in Thailand to date are 3,171, with 3,056 recoveries and 58 deaths. 57 others are still being treated in hospital.

By Thai PBS World

