June 30, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Two new quarantined coronavirus cases recorded in Thailand

1 min read
38 mins ago TN
Trolleys at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan

Trolleys at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan. Photo: pxfuel. CC0.


Thailand recorded two new COVID-19 case today, both among returnees in state quarantine, but no new fatalities.

According to the CCSA, the new patients are Thai men, aged 27 and 28, who arrived from Qatar and entered state quarantine in Chon Buri province on the same day. Both asymptomatic, they were found to be infected in a second test on June 27th.

Cumulative infections in Thailand to date are 3,171, with 3,056 recoveries and 58 deaths. 57 others are still being treated in hospital.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Two new quarantined coronavirus cases recorded in Thailand 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thailand to Lift Ban on International Flights on July 1

15 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand’s airport usage less than half

24 mins ago TN
1 min read

Nightlife to resume in Thailand, some foreigners allowed in

24 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thailand to Lift Ban on International Flights on July 1

15 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand’s airport usage less than half

24 mins ago TN
1 min read

China’s President Xi Jinping Signs Hong Kong National Security Law

28 mins ago TN
1 min read

Two new quarantined coronavirus cases recorded in Thailand

38 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close