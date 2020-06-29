Seven new coronavirus cases recorded among returnees in quarantine





Thailand recorded seven new COVID-19 cases on Monday, all among those in quarantine after returning from India and the United States, and the CCSA has decided to extend the state of emergency until the end of July.

Public Health Permanent Secretary Dr. Sukhum Kanchanapimai said six of the new patients had returned from India, with three of them asymptomatic and the rest suffering fevers and coughs. The seventh, a Thai woman returning from the United States, also has a fever and a cough.

By Thai PBS World

