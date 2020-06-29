June 29, 2020

Seven new coronavirus cases recorded among returnees in quarantine

Air India Boeing 787-8 during take off

Air India Boeing 787-8 during take off. Photo: Masakatsu Ukon.


Thailand recorded seven new COVID-19 cases on Monday, all among those in quarantine after returning from India and the United States, and the CCSA has decided to extend the state of emergency until the end of July.

Public Health Permanent Secretary Dr. Sukhum Kanchanapimai said six of the new patients had returned from India, with three of them asymptomatic and the rest suffering fevers and coughs. The seventh, a Thai woman returning from the United States, also has a fever and a cough.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

