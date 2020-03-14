Sun. Mar 15th, 2020

Police in Indian City on ‘High Alert’ after 5 Coronavirus Suspects Flee Hospital

Crowded street in India

Crowded street in India. Photo: pxhere. CC0.


TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Police in the Indian city of Nagpur have been hunting down patients who fled the isolation ward of a local hospital where they were interned after showing flu-like symptoms. Three out of five runaways have been tracked down.

The patients, two women and three men, were placed in a special isolation ward in Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (Mayo) in the western Maharashtra state late on Friday after they complained of symptoms similar to those reported by people stricken with the deadly Covid-19 virus. All of them came to the medical facility of their own volition, the Times of India reported, citing medical sources.

At least one female coronavirus suspect is believed to have been in contact with a person who has the illness. The woman’s employer, his wife and a colleague are being treated at the same hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

