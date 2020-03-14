Seven more Coronavirus cases confirmed in Thailand





BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has confirmed 7 more Coronavirus COVID-19 cases, comprising mostly group patients and those who had close contact with the previous confirmed cases of party goers and those returning from abroad.

The Ministry updated the COVID-19 situation in Thailand today, with 7 additional confirmed infections.

The first group had close contact with the previous 11 infected party-goers, who contracted COVID-19 in a pub in Bangkok. The 76th confirmed case is a lady aged 63, and mother of one of the party-goers.

