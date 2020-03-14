Sun. Mar 15th, 2020

Seven more Coronavirus cases confirmed in Thailand

Arrival area at the Passenger terminal of Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Samut Prakan

Arrival area at the Passenger terminal of Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Samut Prakan. Photo: Mattes.


BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has confirmed 7 more Coronavirus COVID-19 cases, comprising mostly group patients and those who had close contact with the previous confirmed cases of party goers and those returning from abroad.

The Ministry updated the COVID-19 situation in Thailand today, with 7 additional confirmed infections.

The first group had close contact with the previous 11 infected party-goers, who contracted COVID-19 in a pub in Bangkok. The 76th confirmed case is a lady aged 63, and mother of one of the party-goers.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

