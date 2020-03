NONTHABURI: Two of the three men wanted in the gangland-style killing of a young man outside a restaurant in Muang district earlier this week have been arrested.

Therdtham “Benz” Sripathum, 32, and Nueng Buadaeng, 36, were apprehended in Chon Buri on Saturday while trying to flee, police said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

