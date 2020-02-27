Man shoots and injures wife at Central Plaza in Nonthaburi





Nonthaburi – A Thai man, who has not yet been identified by police, opened fire on his wife in the center of the busy Central Plaza Rattanathibet Department store at about 3:55PM this afternoon, firing at least four shots from a handgun before being take

His wife, who has also not been named to the press at this time, was seriously injured and has been taken to a local hospital.n into police custody.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



