Man shoots and injures wife at Central Plaza in Nonthaburi

Thanon Liang in Mueang Nonthaburi

Thanon Liang in Mueang Nonthaburi. Photo: Sry85. CC BY-SA 4.0.


Nonthaburi – A Thai man, who has not yet been identified by police, opened fire on his wife in the center of the busy Central Plaza Rattanathibet Department store at about 3:55PM this afternoon, firing at least four shots from a handgun before being take

His wife, who has also not been named to the press at this time, was seriously injured and has been taken to a local hospital.n into police custody.

