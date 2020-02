PHUKET: Police have yet to confirm what caused the death of a 79-year-old American man who fell from his motorbike in Rawai yesterday morning (Feb 26).

The man suffered severe head trauma when he landed on the road, in front of the Tesco Lotus Express on Saiyuan Rd, at about 9am, Chalong Police Chief Col Sarawut Chuprasit confirmed.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts