Chiang Mai school closed after parent visited Japan





CHIANG MAI: Anubaan Chiang Mai School was closed for 14 days after a parent was found not to have quarantined himself after returning from Japan, its director said on Friday.

Sawong Chaiya, the director of the school with about 2,300 students from kindergarten to secondary levels, said a teacher found out on Facebook that the parent had been to Japan during Feb 18-21. After returning, the parent took the child to the school in Muang district as usual without self-isolating as urged by authorities.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Panumet Tanraksa

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



