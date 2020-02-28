Fri. Feb 28th, 2020

Chiang Mai school closed after parent visited Japan

Traffic police in Chiang Mai

Traffic policeman in Chiang Mai. Photo: Love Krittaya.


CHIANG MAI: Anubaan Chiang Mai School was closed for 14 days after a parent was found not to have quarantined himself after returning from Japan, its director said on Friday.

Sawong Chaiya, the director of the school with about 2,300 students from kindergarten to secondary levels, said a teacher found out on Facebook that the parent had been to Japan during Feb 18-21. After returning, the parent took the child to the school in Muang district as usual without self-isolating as urged by authorities.

Full story: Bangkok Post

