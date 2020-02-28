Fri. Feb 28th, 2020

Five opposition MPs vote for General Prawit after censure debate

TN
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Gen Prawit Wongsuwan

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Gen Prawit Wongsuwan. Photo: Government of Thailand.


Three Seri Ruam Thai MPs and two from the opposition Pheu Thai party have broken ranks to vote for Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, giving him more approval votes than Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and the four other ministers.

Government chief whip Wirat Rattanaseth told the media, after the vote this morning, that all six ministers received more votes than expected, especially General Prawit who received five additional votes from the Opposition, two from Pheu Thai MPs and three from Seri Ruam Thai MPs.

By Thai PBS World

