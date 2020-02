BANGKOK, Feb 28 (TNA) – The Public Health Ministry reported one new Covid-19 case, raising the total cases in the country to 41. The new confirmed patient is a Thai tour guide, who has recently returned from South Korea.

The man is now receiving the treatment at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute. Officials are tracing two persons who had come to close contact with him and others in the tour group.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

