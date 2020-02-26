Wed. Feb 26th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thailand has 3 new coronavirus cases, urges travel disclosure

1 min read
42 mins ago TN
Asian woman wearing a face mask

Asian girl wearing a face mask. Photo: pxhere.


Thailand has confirmed three more novel coronavirus cases, taking the country’s total to 40, and authorities criticised one of the patients for denying a trip to Japan and said the country will step up efforts to contain the disease.

Two of the new patients, all of whom were Thai nationals, had returned from vacation in Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido and came into contact with the third patient, an 8-year old boy, said Sukhum Kanchanapimai, permanent secretary for public health.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

30 medical personnel quarantined after infected patient lied after visiting high-risk country

5 hours ago TN
1 min read

Health Ministry announces two new local Coronavirus cases

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Bahrain Issues Entry Ban on Visitors from Thailand

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Over 400 Schools in Bangkok Ordered to Close Due to Poor Air Quality

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

Navy launch search for missing crewman after Phuket fishing boat sinks

26 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand has 3 new coronavirus cases, urges travel disclosure

42 mins ago TN
1 min read

British man allegedly attacked and beaten by group of Thai men at Pattaya Beer Bar

5 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close