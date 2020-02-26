Thailand has 3 new coronavirus cases, urges travel disclosure

Thailand has 3 new coronavirus cases, urges travel disclosure1 min read
Thailand has confirmed three more novel coronavirus cases, taking the country’s total to 40, and authorities criticised one of the patients for denying a trip to Japan and said the country will step up efforts to contain the disease.
Two of the new patients, all of whom were Thai nationals, had returned from vacation in Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido and came into contact with the third patient, an 8-year old boy, said Sukhum Kanchanapimai, permanent secretary for public health.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS