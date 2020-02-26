30 medical personnel quarantined after infected patient lied after visiting high-risk country





About 30 medical personnel at the B Care Medical Centre have been suspended from work and placed under home quarantine after having close contact with a patient infected with COVID-19, who had lied about his recent return from a high-risk country.

The hospital said, in a statement issued on Tuesday that, although all the medics and staff tested negative for the virus, as soon as the patient was found to be infected they were all sent home and placed under self-quarantine for 14 days. The medics will be subjected to more tests to make sure that they have not contracted the disease.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



