Wed. Feb 26th, 2020

30 medical personnel quarantined after infected patient lied after visiting high-risk country

Ambulances of HRH Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Medical Centre in Nakhon Nayok Province

Ambulances of HRH Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Medical Centre in Nakhon Nayok Province. Photo:Chainwit.


About 30 medical personnel at the B Care Medical Centre have been suspended from work and placed under home quarantine after having close contact with a patient infected with COVID-19, who had lied about his recent return from a high-risk country.

The hospital said, in a statement issued on Tuesday that, although all the medics and staff tested negative for the virus, as soon as the patient was found to be infected they were all sent home and placed under self-quarantine for 14 days. The medics will be subjected to more tests to make sure that they have not contracted the disease.

By Thai PBS World

