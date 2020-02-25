Tue. Feb 25th, 2020

Health Ministry announces two new local Coronavirus cases

Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital in Prachin Buri

Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital in Prachin Buri. Photo: Seksan Phonsuwan.


The Public Health Ministry on Tuesday announced two new Thai Covid-19 cases: a woman, 31, whose relative visited Guangzhou and a male driver of Chinese tourists, 29, as the total number of local cases rose to 37.

Sukhum Kanchanapimai, permanent secretary for health, said the woman was a maid and was initially diagnosed with pneumonia of unknown cause. Later, doctors learned she had a relative who returned from China. She was now being treated at Rajavithi Hospital.

