Health Ministry announces two new local Coronavirus cases

Health Ministry announces two new local Coronavirus cases1 min read
The Public Health Ministry on Tuesday announced two new Thai Covid-19 cases: a woman, 31, whose relative visited Guangzhou and a male driver of Chinese tourists, 29, as the total number of local cases rose to 37.
Sukhum Kanchanapimai, permanent secretary for health, said the woman was a maid and was initially diagnosed with pneumonia of unknown cause. Later, doctors learned she had a relative who returned from China. She was now being treated at Rajavithi Hospital.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST