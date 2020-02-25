Bahrain Issues Entry Ban on Visitors from Thailand





BANGKOK, Feb 22 (TNA) -The Thai embassy in Manama advised Thai citizens to avoid travelling to Bahrain after the authorities in Bahrain announce entry ban to foreigners, who have visited five countries including Thailand.

According to the announcement, foreigners, who have visited Thailand, Iran, Singapore, Malaysia and South Korea within 14 days before their arrivals in Bahrain are banned from entering the country.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



