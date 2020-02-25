Bahrain Issues Entry Ban on Visitors from Thailand

Bahrain Issues Entry Ban on Visitors from Thailand1 min read
BANGKOK, Feb 22 (TNA) -The Thai embassy in Manama advised Thai citizens to avoid travelling to Bahrain after the authorities in Bahrain announce entry ban to foreigners, who have visited five countries including Thailand.
According to the announcement, foreigners, who have visited Thailand, Iran, Singapore, Malaysia and South Korea within 14 days before their arrivals in Bahrain are banned from entering the country.
