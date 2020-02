Five suspected southern insurgents were shot dead by security forces on a mountain in Cho Airong district of Thailand’s southern border province of Narathiwat on Sunday.

The security forces also seized five M16 assault rifles, one HK rifle and some supplies from the location on Tawae Mountain in Tambon Bukit.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

