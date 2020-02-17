17 children rescued from Patong human-trafficking gang





PHUKET: A series of raids by police have safely taken into protection 17 children held by a human-trafficking operation in Patong, which saw children who did not bring home enough money being beaten with a coat hanger.

Lt Gen Jaruwat Waisaya, an assistant to the national police chief, explained at a press conference at Phuket Provincial Police headquarters in Phuket Town yesterday (Feb 23) that the children were taken into protection after raids at four locations in Patong.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

