Hapless British sailor rescued by navy in Phuket





PHUKET: A British mariner and his sailboat had to be towed to shore after the boat’s engine broke down off Phuket, leaving him drifting at sea for three days before being rescued.

The operations centre of the 3rd Naval Area received a request from the cargo ship Miclyn Endurance on Monday afternoon to help a sailboat, the Pollen Path, found helplessly adrift at sea about 40 nautical miles from Phuket.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadtaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



