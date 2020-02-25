Hapless British sailor rescued by navy in Phuket

Hapless British sailor rescued by navy in Phuket1 min read
PHUKET: A British mariner and his sailboat had to be towed to shore after the boat’s engine broke down off Phuket, leaving him drifting at sea for three days before being rescued.
The operations centre of the 3rd Naval Area received a request from the cargo ship Miclyn Endurance on Monday afternoon to help a sailboat, the Pollen Path, found helplessly adrift at sea about 40 nautical miles from Phuket.
Achadtaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST