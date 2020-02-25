Tue. Feb 25th, 2020

Hapless British sailor rescued by navy in Phuket

Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Sikorsky S-76B helicopter

A Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Sikorsky S-76B helicopter.


PHUKET: A British mariner and his sailboat had to be towed to shore after the boat’s engine broke down off Phuket, leaving him drifting at sea for three days before being rescued.

The operations centre of the 3rd Naval Area received a request from the cargo ship Miclyn Endurance on Monday afternoon to help a sailboat, the Pollen Path, found helplessly adrift at sea about 40 nautical miles from Phuket.

