Sun. Feb 23rd, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Falling tree in Kanchanaburi kills boy, injures pregnant woman in pick-up

1 min read
7 mins ago TN
Traffic on a road in Kanchanaburi

Rail bridge over a road in Kanchanaburi. Photo: pxfuel.


KANCHANABURI: A five-months pregnant woman was seriously injured and her younger brother killed when a roadside tree fell onto a moving pick-up truck in Sangkhla Buri district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Pol Lt Col Piyachai Mankhong, a Sangkhla Buri police investigator, said the incident occurred at about 3.30pm while the woman, Kanokkorn Sangkhachi, 24, was driving a Nissan Navara pick-up along Highway 323, heading for Thong Pha Phum district. She was accompanied by her 12-year-old younger brother, Tao, a student at Kroeng Krawia School.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Piyarat Chongcharoen
BANGKOK POST

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Killer of rich Dutchman caught in Phrae after 13 years on the lam

3 days ago TN
1 min read

Fire at Phu Kradueng in Loei, 320 hectares of forest damaged

6 days ago TN
1 min read

PM Prayut visits northern provinces

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Falling tree in Kanchanaburi kills boy, injures pregnant woman in pick-up

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

9 dead in Turkey after quake hits rural Iran border region

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand considering virus screening for travellers from Italy

10 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thai Airways Plans Measures Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

10 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close