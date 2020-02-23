Falling tree in Kanchanaburi kills boy, injures pregnant woman in pick-up

Falling tree in Kanchanaburi kills boy, injures pregnant woman in pick-up1 min read
KANCHANABURI: A five-months pregnant woman was seriously injured and her younger brother killed when a roadside tree fell onto a moving pick-up truck in Sangkhla Buri district on Saturday afternoon, police said.
Pol Lt Col Piyachai Mankhong, a Sangkhla Buri police investigator, said the incident occurred at about 3.30pm while the woman, Kanokkorn Sangkhachi, 24, was driving a Nissan Navara pick-up along Highway 323, heading for Thong Pha Phum district. She was accompanied by her 12-year-old younger brother, Tao, a student at Kroeng Krawia School.
