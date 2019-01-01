Ban Tai in Kanchanaburi

Ban Tai in Kanchanaburi District. Photo: wirawan jewelry.

Kanchanaburi jolted by 4.9 magnitude quake Sunday night

By TN / January 1, 2019

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake jolted the western province of Kanchanaburi on Sunday night, but no casualties or damages were reported.

The tremor was felt by people in Muang, Saiyoke, Si Sawat, Thong Pha Phum and Sangkhla Buri districts.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

