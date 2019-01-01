Kanchanaburi jolted by 4.9 magnitude quake Sunday night





A 4.9 magnitude earthquake jolted the western province of Kanchanaburi on Sunday night, but no casualties or damages were reported.

The tremor was felt by people in Muang, Saiyoke, Si Sawat, Thong Pha Phum and Sangkhla Buri districts.

By Thai PBS World

