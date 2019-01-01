Road in Koh Chang island

Chinese Tourist Loses Arm in Sobering Reminder of Thai Road Safety

By TN / January 1, 2019

BANGKOK — Like many others, one Chinese tourist was looking to ring in the new year with a tropical respite. But as happens too often in these final weeks, her plans came to an abrupt end in a road accident that cost her an arm.

The Chinese woman recounted online in grisly detail the accident that befell her while traveling to Koh Chang on a family holiday in a Friday Weibo post picked up by Thai netizens.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English

