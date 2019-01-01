Multiple killings, suicide at New Year party in Chumphon





A 41-year-old Thai man shot dead six relatives including his two children aged 6 and 9 before turning the gun on himself during a countdown party at their home in Chumphon’s Pato district on Monday night.

Police were alerted to the shootings at 00.20am and, along with forensic officers and rescue workers, rushed to the scene – a house in Tambon Pato, the front section of which serves as a salon.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

