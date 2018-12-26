Ex-boyfriend kills love of his life, security guard, himself in a moment of rage

The estranged ex-boyfriend of a university student killed a security guard before shooting his ex-girlfriend and turning the gun on himself on Tuesday night in Lampang province.
Damrongchai Monotham, 39, died at the scene, but not before killing his former girlfriend Boonyaporn Kantalah, 21, and security guard Weerapong Morpa, 28.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
