Bell tower in Lampang

Bell tower in Lampang, northern Thailand. Photo: Paul Arps / flickr.

Ex-boyfriend kills love of his life, security guard, himself in a moment of rage

By TN / December 26, 2018

The estranged ex-boyfriend of a university student killed a security guard before shooting his ex-girlfriend and turning the gun on himself on Tuesday night in Lampang province.

Damrongchai Monotham, 39, died at the scene, but not before killing his former girlfriend Boonyaporn Kantalah, 21, and security guard Weerapong Morpa, 28.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

