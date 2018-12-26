Electric Train Project in Nakhon Ratchasima Approved





BANGKOK, Dec 26 (TNA) – The Cabinet on Tuesday approved in principle to develop the 50-km electric train project in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Government spokesman Buddhipongse Punnakanta said the Cabinet meeting approved a royal decree to allow the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand to develop an electric railway in this northeastern province.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



