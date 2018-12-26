Ratchadamnoen Street, Korat

Ratchadamnoen Street in Korat. Photo: Mr. Buriram CN.

Isan

Electric Train Project in Nakhon Ratchasima Approved

By TN / December 26, 2018

BANGKOK, Dec 26 (TNA) – The Cabinet on Tuesday approved in principle to develop the 50-km electric train project in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Government spokesman Buddhipongse Punnakanta said the Cabinet meeting approved a royal decree to allow the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand to develop an electric railway in this northeastern province.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

