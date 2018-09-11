Khon Kaen light rail plan set





Khon Kaen’s ambitious plan to develop its own light rail network is about to be realised as the proposal will be vetted by the Land Traffic Management Commission later this month, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak.

If the commission approves the Khon Kaen Transit System Co (KKTS), the company jointly set up by five municipalities in Khon Kaen and the province’s private sector, proposal for the light rail transit (LRT) project’s development, construction is expected to begin immediately, scheduled for operation in 2022, said Tawatchai Wanapitakkul, director-general of civil division of the Khon Kaen Municipality.

