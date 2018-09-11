Khon Kaen light rail plan set

Khon Kaen’s ambitious plan to develop its own light rail network is about to be realised as the proposal will be vetted by the Land Traffic Management Commission later this month, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak.
If the commission approves the Khon Kaen Transit System Co (KKTS), the company jointly set up by five municipalities in Khon Kaen and the province’s private sector, proposal for the light rail transit (LRT) project’s development, construction is expected to begin immediately, scheduled for operation in 2022, said Tawatchai Wanapitakkul, director-general of civil division of the Khon Kaen Municipality.
Full story: Bangkok Post
CHATRUDEE THEPARAT
BANGKOK POST
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.